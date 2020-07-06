Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5423 Mary Lane Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5423 Mary Lane Drive
5423 Mary Lane Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5423 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
- 8 Bedrooms (3 Doubles 5 Singles)
- Up to 11 people
- 4 Bathrooms
- 2 Living Rooms
- 2 Kitchens
- Backyard Deck w/ Canyon View - 8 security cameras around the home
- $8800/month ($800 per person)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5423 Mary Lane Drive have any available units?
5423 Mary Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5423 Mary Lane Drive have?
Some of 5423 Mary Lane Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5423 Mary Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Mary Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Mary Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5423 Mary Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5423 Mary Lane Drive offer parking?
No, 5423 Mary Lane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5423 Mary Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 Mary Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Mary Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 5423 Mary Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5423 Mary Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5423 Mary Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Mary Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 Mary Lane Drive has units with dishwashers.
