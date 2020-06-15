5422 Redding Rd

Amenities

Spacious 3B+Office/2.5BA w/ Large Yard, W/D & 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 3B+Office/2.5BA House available for lease in the College Area of San Diego. Located right next to SDSU & off highway 8, this home features 1960 SF of living space and boasts:

- Attached 2 car garage

- Washer/Dryer

- Beautiful backyard w/ canyon view!

- Spacious living room off front entry features: vaulted ceilings w/ exposed beams & 1950s style shutters w/ narrow louvers

- Living room opens to family room. Family room features: vinyl flooring, expansive built-in cabinet space, cozy brick fireplace & backyard access

- Well designed kitchen features: built-in stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator & great cabinet space

- Den features: vinyl flooring, backyard access & is just off garage entrance

- Half bath & washer/dryer located off den

- Large master bedroom features: walk-in closet & vaulted ceilings

- Attached master bathroom w/ stall shower

- Light & bright second and third bedrooms each feature vaulted ceilings & 1950s style shutters w/ narrow louvers



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- NO CO-SIGNERS

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2525

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KbCzzmRi2Q

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: College West

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage plus driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1958



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: countertop blending system, countertop microwave, security system, exterior motion lights, and intercom system. Located in restricted parking zone. Tenants must buy passes from City of San Diego to park on street.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



