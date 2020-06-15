All apartments in San Diego
5422 Redding Rd
5422 Redding Rd

5422 Redding Road · (619) 431-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5422 Redding Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5422 Redding Rd · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3B+Office/2.5BA w/ Large Yard, W/D & 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 3B+Office/2.5BA House available for lease in the College Area of San Diego. Located right next to SDSU & off highway 8, this home features 1960 SF of living space and boasts:
- Attached 2 car garage
- Washer/Dryer
- Beautiful backyard w/ canyon view!
- Spacious living room off front entry features: vaulted ceilings w/ exposed beams & 1950s style shutters w/ narrow louvers
- Living room opens to family room. Family room features: vinyl flooring, expansive built-in cabinet space, cozy brick fireplace & backyard access
- Well designed kitchen features: built-in stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator & great cabinet space
- Den features: vinyl flooring, backyard access & is just off garage entrance
- Half bath & washer/dryer located off den
- Large master bedroom features: walk-in closet & vaulted ceilings
- Attached master bathroom w/ stall shower
- Light & bright second and third bedrooms each feature vaulted ceilings & 1950s style shutters w/ narrow louvers

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- NO CO-SIGNERS
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2525
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KbCzzmRi2Q
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: College West
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1958

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: countertop blending system, countertop microwave, security system, exterior motion lights, and intercom system. Located in restricted parking zone. Tenants must buy passes from City of San Diego to park on street.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3883668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 Redding Rd have any available units?
5422 Redding Rd has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5422 Redding Rd have?
Some of 5422 Redding Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5422 Redding Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5422 Redding Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 Redding Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5422 Redding Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5422 Redding Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5422 Redding Rd does offer parking.
Does 5422 Redding Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5422 Redding Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 Redding Rd have a pool?
No, 5422 Redding Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5422 Redding Rd have accessible units?
No, 5422 Redding Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 Redding Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5422 Redding Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5422 Redding Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

