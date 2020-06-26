Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5419 Forbes
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5419 Forbes
5419 Forbes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5419 Forbes Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5419 Forbes have any available units?
5419 Forbes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5419 Forbes currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Forbes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Forbes pet-friendly?
No, 5419 Forbes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5419 Forbes offer parking?
Yes, 5419 Forbes offers parking.
Does 5419 Forbes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5419 Forbes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Forbes have a pool?
No, 5419 Forbes does not have a pool.
Does 5419 Forbes have accessible units?
No, 5419 Forbes does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Forbes have units with dishwashers?
No, 5419 Forbes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5419 Forbes have units with air conditioning?
No, 5419 Forbes does not have units with air conditioning.
