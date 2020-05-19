All apartments in San Diego
5417 San Roberto
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

5417 San Roberto

5417 San Roberto · No Longer Available
Location

5417 San Roberto, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom modern & well designed townhouse in Maravilla at Vista Del Sur, a new complex in Otay Mesa. This property offers an enjoyable, open concept living space. It features a large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. The master bedroom opens to a beautiful bathroom with tiled floor and dual sinks. The two additional bedrooms are generous in size and there is a laundry closet with washer and dryer included. Relax in your private patio with large open views to the south. The community offers recreational, pool and entertainment facilities near by and is close proximity to the 905, 805 and 5 freeways. It is also conveniently located near San Ysidro High School. No pets allowed at this property.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 10/10/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 San Roberto have any available units?
5417 San Roberto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 San Roberto have?
Some of 5417 San Roberto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 San Roberto currently offering any rent specials?
5417 San Roberto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 San Roberto pet-friendly?
Yes, 5417 San Roberto is pet friendly.
Does 5417 San Roberto offer parking?
No, 5417 San Roberto does not offer parking.
Does 5417 San Roberto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5417 San Roberto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 San Roberto have a pool?
Yes, 5417 San Roberto has a pool.
Does 5417 San Roberto have accessible units?
No, 5417 San Roberto does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 San Roberto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 San Roberto has units with dishwashers.
