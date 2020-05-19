5417 San Roberto

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom modern & well designed townhouse in Maravilla at Vista Del Sur, a new complex in Otay Mesa. This property offers an enjoyable, open concept living space. It features a large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. The master bedroom opens to a beautiful bathroom with tiled floor and dual sinks. The two additional bedrooms are generous in size and there is a laundry closet with washer and dryer included. Relax in your private patio with large open views to the south. The community offers recreational, pool and entertainment facilities near by and is close proximity to the 905, 805 and 5 freeways. It is also conveniently located near San Ysidro High School. No pets allowed at this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 10/10/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

