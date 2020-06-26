All apartments in San Diego
5413 Faulconer St
Last updated June 22 2019 at 7:06 AM

5413 Faulconer St

5413 Faulconer Street · No Longer Available
Location

5413 Faulconer Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home with good condition and nice school district for your children

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Faulconer St have any available units?
5413 Faulconer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5413 Faulconer St currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Faulconer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Faulconer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5413 Faulconer St is pet friendly.
Does 5413 Faulconer St offer parking?
No, 5413 Faulconer St does not offer parking.
Does 5413 Faulconer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5413 Faulconer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Faulconer St have a pool?
No, 5413 Faulconer St does not have a pool.
Does 5413 Faulconer St have accessible units?
No, 5413 Faulconer St does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Faulconer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 Faulconer St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5413 Faulconer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5413 Faulconer St does not have units with air conditioning.
