Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

5410 Repecho Dr

5410 Repecho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5410 Repecho Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Rent:$2130-2160

Deposit:$300.00

Amenities:
Cable Ready
Carpeted Floors
Ceiling Fan(s)
Covered Parking
Cozy Gas Fireplace
Dishwasher
Extra Storage
Garbage Disposal
Pantry
Private Balconies and Patios
Refrigerator
Spacious Walk In Closet(s)
Spectacular Views Available
Vertical Blinds
Faux Wood Blinds
Mirrored Closet Doors In Select Apartment Homes*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Repecho Dr have any available units?
5410 Repecho Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 Repecho Dr have?
Some of 5410 Repecho Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Repecho Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Repecho Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Repecho Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5410 Repecho Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5410 Repecho Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5410 Repecho Dr does offer parking.
Does 5410 Repecho Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Repecho Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Repecho Dr have a pool?
No, 5410 Repecho Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Repecho Dr have accessible units?
No, 5410 Repecho Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Repecho Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5410 Repecho Dr has units with dishwashers.
