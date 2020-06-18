Rent Calculator
5410 Repecho Dr
5410 Repecho Drive
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
5410 Repecho Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Rent:$2130-2160
Deposit:$300.00
Amenities:
Cable Ready
Carpeted Floors
Ceiling Fan(s)
Covered Parking
Cozy Gas Fireplace
Dishwasher
Extra Storage
Garbage Disposal
Pantry
Private Balconies and Patios
Refrigerator
Spacious Walk In Closet(s)
Spectacular Views Available
Vertical Blinds
Faux Wood Blinds
Mirrored Closet Doors In Select Apartment Homes*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5410 Repecho Dr have any available units?
5410 Repecho Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5410 Repecho Dr have?
Some of 5410 Repecho Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 5410 Repecho Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Repecho Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Repecho Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5410 Repecho Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5410 Repecho Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5410 Repecho Dr does offer parking.
Does 5410 Repecho Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Repecho Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Repecho Dr have a pool?
No, 5410 Repecho Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Repecho Dr have accessible units?
No, 5410 Repecho Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Repecho Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5410 Repecho Dr has units with dishwashers.
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
