Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

5410 La Jolla Blvd

5410 La Jolla Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5410 La Jolla Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 La Jolla Blvd have any available units?
5410 La Jolla Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 La Jolla Blvd have?
Some of 5410 La Jolla Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 La Jolla Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5410 La Jolla Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 La Jolla Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5410 La Jolla Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5410 La Jolla Blvd offer parking?
No, 5410 La Jolla Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5410 La Jolla Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5410 La Jolla Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 La Jolla Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5410 La Jolla Blvd has a pool.
Does 5410 La Jolla Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5410 La Jolla Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 La Jolla Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5410 La Jolla Blvd has units with dishwashers.
