Amenities
5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, upgraded, contemporary, 2-bedroom condo in Clairemont - Beautifully upgraded second floor unit located in a gated complex filled with amenities. This bright unit offers laminate wood style flooring, granite counters in kitchen and master bath, stainless steel appliances including fridge, upgraded lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, ductless AC and heating units, newer washer & dryer. There are 3 pools, spa, sauna, fitness center & BBQ area with picnic tables. 1 reserved parking spot included in gated lot. Pets will add $25/month to rent.
