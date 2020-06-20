All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414

5402 Balboa Arms Drive · (858) 480-5570
Location

5402 Balboa Arms Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 766 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, upgraded, contemporary, 2-bedroom condo in Clairemont - Beautifully upgraded second floor unit located in a gated complex filled with amenities. This bright unit offers laminate wood style flooring, granite counters in kitchen and master bath, stainless steel appliances including fridge, upgraded lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, ductless AC and heating units, newer washer & dryer. There are 3 pools, spa, sauna, fitness center & BBQ area with picnic tables. 1 reserved parking spot included in gated lot. Pets will add $25/month to rent.

(RLNE4190523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 have any available units?
5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 have?
Some of 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 currently offering any rent specials?
5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 is pet friendly.
Does 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 offer parking?
Yes, 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 does offer parking.
Does 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 have a pool?
Yes, 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 has a pool.
Does 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 have accessible units?
No, 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 Balboa Arms Drive Unit 414 does not have units with dishwashers.
