5381 Calle Rockfish

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

BRAND NEW modern town home in desirable Playa del Sol at Ocean View Hills- walking distance from Ocean View Hills Elementary & Vista Del Mar Middle School. Spacious floor plan w/oversize kitchen island, abundant storage space & energy-efficient appliances. Generous-size bedrooms & bathrooms; living spaces feature high ceilings & tons of bright light from the outdoors. Oversize 2-car garage, tankless water heater & gated community w/service patrol. Great Location near major freeways & military base.