5381 Calle Rockfish
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

5381 Calle Rockfish

5381 Calle Rockfish · No Longer Available
Location

5381 Calle Rockfish, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW modern town home in desirable Playa del Sol at Ocean View Hills- walking distance from Ocean View Hills Elementary & Vista Del Mar Middle School. Spacious floor plan w/oversize kitchen island, abundant storage space & energy-efficient appliances. Generous-size bedrooms & bathrooms; living spaces feature high ceilings & tons of bright light from the outdoors. Oversize 2-car garage, tankless water heater & gated community w/service patrol. Great Location near major freeways & military base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5381 Calle Rockfish have any available units?
5381 Calle Rockfish doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5381 Calle Rockfish have?
Some of 5381 Calle Rockfish's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5381 Calle Rockfish currently offering any rent specials?
5381 Calle Rockfish is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5381 Calle Rockfish pet-friendly?
No, 5381 Calle Rockfish is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5381 Calle Rockfish offer parking?
Yes, 5381 Calle Rockfish offers parking.
Does 5381 Calle Rockfish have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5381 Calle Rockfish offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5381 Calle Rockfish have a pool?
Yes, 5381 Calle Rockfish has a pool.
Does 5381 Calle Rockfish have accessible units?
No, 5381 Calle Rockfish does not have accessible units.
Does 5381 Calle Rockfish have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5381 Calle Rockfish has units with dishwashers.

