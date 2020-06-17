All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

537 S 33rd St

537 South 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

537 South 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
537 s 33Rd st - Property Id: 262143

Section 8 welcomed
Rent $2300 deposit $3000 plus application fee for each adult. Bottom level duplex. 4 bedroom 2 bathroom. Wood floor throughout the house. Dishwasher and stove included. Tenants responsible for their own fridge and washer/dryer. Utilities are not included. 2 parking spots inside gated building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262143
Property Id 262143

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5702349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 S 33rd St have any available units?
537 S 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 S 33rd St have?
Some of 537 S 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 S 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
537 S 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 S 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 537 S 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 537 S 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 537 S 33rd St offers parking.
Does 537 S 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 S 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 S 33rd St have a pool?
No, 537 S 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 537 S 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 537 S 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 537 S 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 S 33rd St has units with dishwashers.

