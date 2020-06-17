537 South 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92113 Logan Heights
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
537 s 33Rd st - Property Id: 262143
Section 8 welcomed Rent $2300 deposit $3000 plus application fee for each adult. Bottom level duplex. 4 bedroom 2 bathroom. Wood floor throughout the house. Dishwasher and stove included. Tenants responsible for their own fridge and washer/dryer. Utilities are not included. 2 parking spots inside gated building. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262143 Property Id 262143
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
