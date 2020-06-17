Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

537 s 33Rd st - Property Id: 262143



Section 8 welcomed

Rent $2300 deposit $3000 plus application fee for each adult. Bottom level duplex. 4 bedroom 2 bathroom. Wood floor throughout the house. Dishwasher and stove included. Tenants responsible for their own fridge and washer/dryer. Utilities are not included. 2 parking spots inside gated building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262143

Property Id 262143



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5702349)