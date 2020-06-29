5369 Saxon Street, San Diego, CA 92115 College West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath home 5 minute Walk to SDSU. Large Livingroom and Family room. Nice backyard that includes gardening services. Available for move in short terms starting November 15th 2019 and for summer 2020-21 school year. $3200/month for 2020-21 School Year. November 2019 to June 2020 $2500/mo.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5369 Saxon St have any available units?
5369 Saxon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5369 Saxon St have?
Some of 5369 Saxon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5369 Saxon St currently offering any rent specials?
5369 Saxon St is not currently offering any rent specials.