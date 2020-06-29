All apartments in San Diego
Location

5369 Saxon Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath home 5 minute Walk to SDSU. Large Livingroom and Family room. Nice backyard that includes gardening services. Available for move in short terms starting November 15th 2019 and for summer 2020-21 school year. $3200/month for 2020-21 School Year. November 2019 to June 2020 $2500/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5369 Saxon St have any available units?
5369 Saxon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5369 Saxon St have?
Some of 5369 Saxon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5369 Saxon St currently offering any rent specials?
5369 Saxon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5369 Saxon St pet-friendly?
No, 5369 Saxon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5369 Saxon St offer parking?
No, 5369 Saxon St does not offer parking.
Does 5369 Saxon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5369 Saxon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5369 Saxon St have a pool?
No, 5369 Saxon St does not have a pool.
Does 5369 Saxon St have accessible units?
No, 5369 Saxon St does not have accessible units.
Does 5369 Saxon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5369 Saxon St has units with dishwashers.
