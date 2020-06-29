5369 Saxon St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home 5 minute Walk to SDSU. Large Livingroom and Family room. Nice backyard that includes gardening services. Available for move in short terms starting November 15th 2019 and for summer 2020-21 school year. $3200/month for 2020-21 School Year. November 2019 to June 2020 $2500/mo.