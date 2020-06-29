All apartments in San Diego
5368 Santa Margarita ST

5368 Santa Margarita Street · No Longer Available
Location

5368 Santa Margarita Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 year new! Private 3 unit community front house! blocks from freeway, shopping, schools, downtown. Expertly built in craftsman fashion.These units are built as open floor plan detached homes. Each unit features quartz counters, stainless steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Also have forced air units, backyard, 2 car garage,handmade hardwood cabinets,wood laminate flooring,LED recessed lighting, dual pane windows,cat6 cable in every room, tankless water heaters, washer/dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5368 Santa Margarita ST have any available units?
5368 Santa Margarita ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5368 Santa Margarita ST have?
Some of 5368 Santa Margarita ST's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5368 Santa Margarita ST currently offering any rent specials?
5368 Santa Margarita ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5368 Santa Margarita ST pet-friendly?
No, 5368 Santa Margarita ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5368 Santa Margarita ST offer parking?
Yes, 5368 Santa Margarita ST offers parking.
Does 5368 Santa Margarita ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5368 Santa Margarita ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5368 Santa Margarita ST have a pool?
No, 5368 Santa Margarita ST does not have a pool.
Does 5368 Santa Margarita ST have accessible units?
No, 5368 Santa Margarita ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5368 Santa Margarita ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5368 Santa Margarita ST has units with dishwashers.
