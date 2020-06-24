5366 Santa Margarita ST

Amenities

BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN! Private 3 UNIT/TRIPLEX! blocks from freeway, shopping, schools, downtown. Expertly built in craftsman fashion.These units are built as open floor plan detached homes. Each unit features quartz counters, stainless steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Also have forced air units, backyard, 1 car garage,handmade hardwood cabinets,wood laminate flooring,LED recessed lighting, dual pane windows,cat6 cable in every room, tankless water heaters, washer/dryer hookups.