5366-68 Rex Ave

Amenities
$500 OFF 1ST 3 MONTHS!! NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH WITH WASHER/DRY HOOK-UPS - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!
$500 OFF OF YOUR FIRST 3 MONTHS!! This beautiful 2 bedroom lower unit has a fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and brand new flooring throughout the kitchen and living space. Both of the bedrooms are fully carpeted and include overhead lighting. Washer and Gas Dryer hook-ups attached to the unit make for easy laundry days. A fully fenced in backyard and front patio space is great for entertaining. Also, 1 parking spot to be assigned in June right in front of the property. You won't want to miss out on a deal like this!!
PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Single Oven, & Microwave
- Laundry Room
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Upgraded Fixtures
- Living Room
- Washer/Dry Gas Hook- Ups Only
ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Street Parking,Assigned Parking (date: TBD)
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1958
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 5368 front of house
FLOOD ZONE: NO
TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets not allowed
-Tenant to pay for SDG&E, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for water, sewer and trash.
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.
** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.
***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.
****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.
***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY
****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.
******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.
******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.
********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5433913)