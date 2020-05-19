All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

5359 Camino Playa Malaga

5359 Camino Playa Malaga · No Longer Available
Location

5359 Camino Playa Malaga, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5359 Camino Playa Malaga Available 08/16/19 Tierrasanta Norte remodel! - Beautiful remodel in Tierrasanta Norte, new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, fixtures, paint. Open floor plan with tons of sunlight. 2 car garage, backyard.

(RLNE2662284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5359 Camino Playa Malaga have any available units?
5359 Camino Playa Malaga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5359 Camino Playa Malaga currently offering any rent specials?
5359 Camino Playa Malaga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5359 Camino Playa Malaga pet-friendly?
No, 5359 Camino Playa Malaga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5359 Camino Playa Malaga offer parking?
Yes, 5359 Camino Playa Malaga offers parking.
Does 5359 Camino Playa Malaga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5359 Camino Playa Malaga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5359 Camino Playa Malaga have a pool?
No, 5359 Camino Playa Malaga does not have a pool.
Does 5359 Camino Playa Malaga have accessible units?
No, 5359 Camino Playa Malaga does not have accessible units.
Does 5359 Camino Playa Malaga have units with dishwashers?
No, 5359 Camino Playa Malaga does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5359 Camino Playa Malaga have units with air conditioning?
No, 5359 Camino Playa Malaga does not have units with air conditioning.
