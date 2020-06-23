All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5352 Calumet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5352 Calumet
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:35 PM

5352 Calumet

5352 Calumet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5352 Calumet Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 Calumet have any available units?
5352 Calumet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5352 Calumet have?
Some of 5352 Calumet's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 Calumet currently offering any rent specials?
5352 Calumet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 Calumet pet-friendly?
No, 5352 Calumet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5352 Calumet offer parking?
Yes, 5352 Calumet does offer parking.
Does 5352 Calumet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5352 Calumet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 Calumet have a pool?
No, 5352 Calumet does not have a pool.
Does 5352 Calumet have accessible units?
No, 5352 Calumet does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 Calumet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5352 Calumet has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University