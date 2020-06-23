Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5352 Calumet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5352 Calumet
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:35 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5352 Calumet
5352 Calumet Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5352 Calumet Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5352 Calumet have any available units?
5352 Calumet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5352 Calumet have?
Some of 5352 Calumet's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5352 Calumet currently offering any rent specials?
5352 Calumet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 Calumet pet-friendly?
No, 5352 Calumet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5352 Calumet offer parking?
Yes, 5352 Calumet does offer parking.
Does 5352 Calumet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5352 Calumet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 Calumet have a pool?
No, 5352 Calumet does not have a pool.
Does 5352 Calumet have accessible units?
No, 5352 Calumet does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 Calumet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5352 Calumet has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University