5345 Roswell Street

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with 2 car garage available NOW - First time on the market as a rental - this beautiful light and bright home has it all; newer paint, hard wood floors, and AC/heat throughout. This single family home is 1026 square feet and has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, linen storage and a tastefully renovated kitchen with storage and a breakfast nook. The garage is spacious fitting 2 cars and is complete with a full size washer and dryer. The backyard is large and fully fenced and has a beautiful patio area with a large shade sail. This home is a must see. Please contact Lisa to schedule a private tour of the home 619-549-0296 / Lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com. Please do not disturb occupants.
Available: NOW
Rent $2495/month
Security Deposit $2495
1 year lease
Tenant pays all utilities
Must have good credit, no evictions or collections
Sorry, no section 8
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and good references.
