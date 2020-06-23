All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5345 Roswell Street

5345 Roswell Street · No Longer Available
Location

5345 Roswell Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with 2 car garage available NOW - First time on the market as a rental - this beautiful light and bright home has it all; newer paint, hard wood floors, and AC/heat throughout. This single family home is 1026 square feet and has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, linen storage and a tastefully renovated kitchen with storage and a breakfast nook. The garage is spacious fitting 2 cars and is complete with a full size washer and dryer. The backyard is large and fully fenced and has a beautiful patio area with a large shade sail. This home is a must see. Please contact Lisa to schedule a private tour of the home 619-549-0296 / Lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available: NOW
Rent $2495/month
Security Deposit $2495
1 year lease
Tenant pays all utilities
Must have good credit, no evictions or collections
Sorry, no section 8
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and good references.

(RLNE4576511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 Roswell Street have any available units?
5345 Roswell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5345 Roswell Street have?
Some of 5345 Roswell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 Roswell Street currently offering any rent specials?
5345 Roswell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 Roswell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5345 Roswell Street is pet friendly.
Does 5345 Roswell Street offer parking?
Yes, 5345 Roswell Street does offer parking.
Does 5345 Roswell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5345 Roswell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 Roswell Street have a pool?
No, 5345 Roswell Street does not have a pool.
Does 5345 Roswell Street have accessible units?
No, 5345 Roswell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 Roswell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5345 Roswell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
