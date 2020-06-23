5345 Roswell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with 2 car garage available NOW - First time on the market as a rental - this beautiful light and bright home has it all; newer paint, hard wood floors, and AC/heat throughout. This single family home is 1026 square feet and has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, linen storage and a tastefully renovated kitchen with storage and a breakfast nook. The garage is spacious fitting 2 cars and is complete with a full size washer and dryer. The backyard is large and fully fenced and has a beautiful patio area with a large shade sail. This home is a must see. Please contact Lisa to schedule a private tour of the home 619-549-0296 / Lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available: NOW

Rent $2495/month

Security Deposit $2495

1 year lease

Tenant pays all utilities

Must have good credit, no evictions or collections

Sorry, no section 8

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and good references.



(RLNE4576511)