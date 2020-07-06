Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5341 East Falls View Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5341 East Falls View Drive
5341 East Falls View Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5341 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Nice property remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, a spa, a Den, and a great view! This property has 2 doubles and 3 singles.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5341 East Falls View Drive have any available units?
5341 East Falls View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5341 East Falls View Drive have?
Some of 5341 East Falls View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5341 East Falls View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5341 East Falls View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 East Falls View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5341 East Falls View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5341 East Falls View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5341 East Falls View Drive offers parking.
Does 5341 East Falls View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 East Falls View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 East Falls View Drive have a pool?
No, 5341 East Falls View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5341 East Falls View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5341 East Falls View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 East Falls View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5341 East Falls View Drive has units with dishwashers.
