All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5341 East Falls View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5341 East Falls View Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

5341 East Falls View Drive

5341 East Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5341 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Nice property remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, a spa, a Den, and a great view! This property has 2 doubles and 3 singles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 East Falls View Drive have any available units?
5341 East Falls View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5341 East Falls View Drive have?
Some of 5341 East Falls View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 East Falls View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5341 East Falls View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 East Falls View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5341 East Falls View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5341 East Falls View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5341 East Falls View Drive offers parking.
Does 5341 East Falls View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 East Falls View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 East Falls View Drive have a pool?
No, 5341 East Falls View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5341 East Falls View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5341 East Falls View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 East Falls View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5341 East Falls View Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University