5338 Brockbank Place
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:06 AM

5338 Brockbank Place

5338 Brockbank Place · No Longer Available
Location

5338 Brockbank Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5338 Brockbank Place have any available units?
5338 Brockbank Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5338 Brockbank Place currently offering any rent specials?
5338 Brockbank Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 Brockbank Place pet-friendly?
No, 5338 Brockbank Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5338 Brockbank Place offer parking?
No, 5338 Brockbank Place does not offer parking.
Does 5338 Brockbank Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5338 Brockbank Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 Brockbank Place have a pool?
No, 5338 Brockbank Place does not have a pool.
Does 5338 Brockbank Place have accessible units?
No, 5338 Brockbank Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 Brockbank Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5338 Brockbank Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5338 Brockbank Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5338 Brockbank Place does not have units with air conditioning.

