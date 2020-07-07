Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5332 Redding Road - 1.
5332 Redding Road - 1
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 13
5332 Redding Road - 1
5332 Redding Road
No Longer Available
Location
5332 Redding Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Getting a brand new remodel this summer:) Inquire for details!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5332 Redding Road - 1 have any available units?
5332 Redding Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5332 Redding Road - 1 have?
Some of 5332 Redding Road - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5332 Redding Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5332 Redding Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 Redding Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5332 Redding Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5332 Redding Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5332 Redding Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 5332 Redding Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 Redding Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 Redding Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 5332 Redding Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5332 Redding Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5332 Redding Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 Redding Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5332 Redding Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
