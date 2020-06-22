All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 533 Elm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
533 Elm Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM

533 Elm Street

533 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

533 Elm Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Elm Street have any available units?
533 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 533 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
533 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 533 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 533 Elm Street offer parking?
No, 533 Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 533 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 533 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 533 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 533 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University