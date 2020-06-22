Rent Calculator
Home
San Diego, CA
533 Elm Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
533 Elm Street
533 Elm Street
No Longer Available
Location
533 Elm Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 533 Elm Street have any available units?
533 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 533 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
533 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 533 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 533 Elm Street offer parking?
No, 533 Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 533 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 533 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 533 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 533 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
