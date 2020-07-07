Rent Calculator
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM
1 of 2
5311 Saxon Street
5311 Saxon Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5311 Saxon Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*** PROPERTY is RESERVED for 2016-2017 ***
**HD VIDEO TOUR** Just click the listing address to get a better visual of this Extremely open layout with Hardwood Flooring throughout the home. HIDDEN GEM!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5311 Saxon Street have any available units?
5311 Saxon Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5311 Saxon Street have?
Some of 5311 Saxon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 5311 Saxon Street currently offering any rent specials?
5311 Saxon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 Saxon Street pet-friendly?
No, 5311 Saxon Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5311 Saxon Street offer parking?
Yes, 5311 Saxon Street offers parking.
Does 5311 Saxon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5311 Saxon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 Saxon Street have a pool?
No, 5311 Saxon Street does not have a pool.
Does 5311 Saxon Street have accessible units?
No, 5311 Saxon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 Saxon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 Saxon Street has units with dishwashers.
