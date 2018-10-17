All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5309 Redding Road
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

5309 Redding Road

5309 Redding Road · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Redding Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms with HUGE FAMILY ROOM with own entrance, 2 bathrooms, SOLAR, AC system, hardwood floors, living room furnished, turf backyard.
check out VIDEO

5309 Redding | SDPM 2018
https://vimeo.com/282759181
Solar system is owned offering HUGE savings in electrical bills. Gorgeous mid-century modern single level 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. HUGE family room with own entrance. Open Floor plan with spacious Kitchen. Upgrades galore- new roof, newer A/C upgraded electrical panel. Check out VIDEO

5309 Redding | SDPM 2018
https://vimeo.com/282759181

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Redding Road have any available units?
5309 Redding Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 Redding Road have?
Some of 5309 Redding Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Redding Road currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Redding Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Redding Road pet-friendly?
No, 5309 Redding Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5309 Redding Road offer parking?
Yes, 5309 Redding Road offers parking.
Does 5309 Redding Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Redding Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Redding Road have a pool?
No, 5309 Redding Road does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Redding Road have accessible units?
No, 5309 Redding Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Redding Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 Redding Road has units with dishwashers.
