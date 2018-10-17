5309 Redding Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms with HUGE FAMILY ROOM with own entrance, 2 bathrooms, SOLAR, AC system, hardwood floors, living room furnished, turf backyard.

check out VIDEO



5309 Redding | SDPM 2018

https://vimeo.com/282759181

Solar system is owned offering HUGE savings in electrical bills. Gorgeous mid-century modern single level 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. HUGE family room with own entrance. Open Floor plan with spacious Kitchen. Upgrades galore- new roof, newer A/C upgraded electrical panel. Check out VIDEO



5309 Redding | SDPM 2018

https://vimeo.com/282759181