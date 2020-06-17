Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5307 W Falls View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5307 W Falls View Dr
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5307 W Falls View Dr
5307 West Falls View Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5307 West Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Room 2 Bath. Large enough for doubles. Walking distance to SDSU. New Floors NO CARPET!! House has central AC! Long Driveway and Garage. Includes Fridge, Washer & Dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have any available units?
5307 W Falls View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5307 W Falls View Dr have?
Some of 5307 W Falls View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5307 W Falls View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5307 W Falls View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 W Falls View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5307 W Falls View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5307 W Falls View Dr offers parking.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5307 W Falls View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have a pool?
No, 5307 W Falls View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have accessible units?
No, 5307 W Falls View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 W Falls View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University