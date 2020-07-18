530 K Street #218

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in the heart of the city! Walk to restaurants, bars, Hard Rock Hotel, Petco Park, shops, Seaport Village, harbor and more. This Downtown retreat has a unique, HUGE private deck, which expands living area and provides great space for entertaining or relaxing. Condo is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, granite counter tops, gas stove top, contemporary flooring, generous amount of storage and 1 underground parking space close to elevators. Flex and open interior floor plan, with a nice area to create private bedroom. Floor to ceiling windows bring in plenty of natural light. Complex has secured access, gym, community lounge area, beautiful courtyard on the ground floor, and barbecue area with plenty of seating on the second floor. Close to public transportation and all the city life that Gaslamp Quarter has to offer, yet, the condo is facing interior, away from the street noise.