All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 530 K Street #218.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
530 K Street #218
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:48 PM

530 K Street #218

530 K Street · (619) 892-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

530 K Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Gaslamp

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great opportunity to live in the heart of the city! Walk to restaurants, bars, Hard Rock Hotel, Petco Park, shops, Seaport Village, harbor and more. This Downtown retreat has a unique, HUGE private deck, which expands living area and provides great space for entertaining or relaxing. Condo is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, granite counter tops, gas stove top, contemporary flooring, generous amount of storage and 1 underground parking space close to elevators. Flex and open interior floor plan, with a nice area to create private bedroom. Floor to ceiling windows bring in plenty of natural light. Complex has secured access, gym, community lounge area, beautiful courtyard on the ground floor, and barbecue area with plenty of seating on the second floor. Close to public transportation and all the city life that Gaslamp Quarter has to offer, yet, the condo is facing interior, away from the street noise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 K Street #218 have any available units?
530 K Street #218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 K Street #218 have?
Some of 530 K Street #218's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 K Street #218 currently offering any rent specials?
530 K Street #218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 K Street #218 pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 K Street #218 is pet friendly.
Does 530 K Street #218 offer parking?
Yes, 530 K Street #218 offers parking.
Does 530 K Street #218 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 K Street #218 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 K Street #218 have a pool?
No, 530 K Street #218 does not have a pool.
Does 530 K Street #218 have accessible units?
No, 530 K Street #218 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 K Street #218 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 K Street #218 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 530 K Street #218?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity