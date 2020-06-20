530 K Street

Amenities
Beautiful downtown condo in Trellis, close to Petco Park, Gaslamp, Shopping and all attractions. Bright, spacious unit with great views. A spacious balcony overlooking 6th Ave, expansive windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, stacked washer/dryer in-unit, central air/heat, and more! Guard and secured building, 24 hour fitness center, BBQ, courtyard. Beautiful wood floor and paint. One parking space is included. Additional parking is $160. Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/siLtgUkMnrw