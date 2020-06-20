All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

530 K Street

530 K Street · (858) 922-9174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 K Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Gaslamp

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 915 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful downtown condo in Trellis, close to Petco Park, Gaslamp, Shopping and all attractions. Bright, spacious unit with great views. A spacious balcony overlooking 6th Ave, expansive windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, stacked washer/dryer in-unit, central air/heat, and more! Guard and secured building, 24 hour fitness center, BBQ, courtyard. Beautiful wood floor and paint. One parking space is included. Additional parking is $160. Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/siLtgUkMnrw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 K Street have any available units?
530 K Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 K Street have?
Some of 530 K Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 K Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 K Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 K Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 K Street is pet friendly.
Does 530 K Street offer parking?
Yes, 530 K Street does offer parking.
Does 530 K Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 K Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 K Street have a pool?
No, 530 K Street does not have a pool.
Does 530 K Street have accessible units?
No, 530 K Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 K Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 K Street has units with dishwashers.
