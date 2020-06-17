Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Live luxuriously in this historic Victorian style home located in the Sherman Oaks/East Village area. This fully remodeled gem has a newly remodeled feel inside with new wood and tile floors, granite counters throughout the home, new roof, HVAC, stainless appliances, doors, windows yet the charm of a historic home. Available end of June, beginning of July. This property offers a fully fenced grass backyard perfect for entertaining and pets.Walking distance to Downtown San Diego, this homes offers it all.