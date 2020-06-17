All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

529 20TH

529 20th Street
Location

529 20th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Live luxuriously in this historic Victorian style home located in the Sherman Oaks/East Village area. This fully remodeled gem has a newly remodeled feel inside with new wood and tile floors, granite counters throughout the home, new roof, HVAC, stainless appliances, doors, windows yet the charm of a historic home. Available end of June, beginning of July. This property offers a fully fenced grass backyard perfect for entertaining and pets.Walking distance to Downtown San Diego, this homes offers it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 20TH have any available units?
529 20TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 20TH have?
Some of 529 20TH's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 20TH currently offering any rent specials?
529 20TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 20TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 20TH is pet friendly.
Does 529 20TH offer parking?
Yes, 529 20TH does offer parking.
Does 529 20TH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 20TH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 20TH have a pool?
No, 529 20TH does not have a pool.
Does 529 20TH have accessible units?
No, 529 20TH does not have accessible units.
Does 529 20TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 20TH has units with dishwashers.
