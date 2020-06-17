Amenities
Live luxuriously in this historic Victorian style home located in the Sherman Oaks/East Village area. This fully remodeled gem has a newly remodeled feel inside with new wood and tile floors, granite counters throughout the home, new roof, HVAC, stainless appliances, doors, windows yet the charm of a historic home. Available end of June, beginning of July. This property offers a fully fenced grass backyard perfect for entertaining and pets.Walking distance to Downtown San Diego, this homes offers it all.