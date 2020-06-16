5288 Manhasset Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully Remodeled College View Estate Home 5 bedrooms 3 bath, Bright, Quality Home, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, Vaulted Ceilings. Drought Tolerant Yards-Front and Back. Great Neighborhood. Walk or Bike to SDSU, Shopping, and Restaurants. Perfect for family or students. Walk to SDSU Synagogue, Street B Permit Parking M-F-Park 4 per house



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614