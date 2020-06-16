All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

5288 Manhasset Dr

5288 Manhasset Drive · (619) 503-3335
Location

5288 Manhasset Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Remodeled College View Estate Home 5 bedrooms 3 bath, Bright, Quality Home, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, Vaulted Ceilings. Drought Tolerant Yards-Front and Back. Great Neighborhood. Walk or Bike to SDSU, Shopping, and Restaurants. Perfect for family or students. Walk to SDSU Synagogue, Street B Permit Parking M-F-Park 4 per house

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5288 Manhasset Dr have any available units?
5288 Manhasset Dr has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5288 Manhasset Dr have?
Some of 5288 Manhasset Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5288 Manhasset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5288 Manhasset Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5288 Manhasset Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5288 Manhasset Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5288 Manhasset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5288 Manhasset Dr does offer parking.
Does 5288 Manhasset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5288 Manhasset Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5288 Manhasset Dr have a pool?
No, 5288 Manhasset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5288 Manhasset Dr have accessible units?
No, 5288 Manhasset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5288 Manhasset Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5288 Manhasset Dr has units with dishwashers.
