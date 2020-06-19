All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5262 Fino Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5262 Fino Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

5262 Fino Dr

5262 Fino Drive · (858) 576-2176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5262 Fino Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5262 Fino Dr · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1185 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Tierrasanta Single Family House - Rare single family 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with 2 dedicated parking spots. South exposure rear yard, deck kitchen and family room. Front living room has vaulted ceiling, fireplace and plank flooring. 1 bedroom downstairs. Central location and close to everything.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pet considered.. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

(RLNE5765063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5262 Fino Dr have any available units?
5262 Fino Dr has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5262 Fino Dr have?
Some of 5262 Fino Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5262 Fino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5262 Fino Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5262 Fino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5262 Fino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5262 Fino Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5262 Fino Dr does offer parking.
Does 5262 Fino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5262 Fino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5262 Fino Dr have a pool?
No, 5262 Fino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5262 Fino Dr have accessible units?
No, 5262 Fino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5262 Fino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5262 Fino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5262 Fino Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity