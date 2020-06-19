5262 Fino Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Tierrasanta Single Family House - Rare single family 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with 2 dedicated parking spots. South exposure rear yard, deck kitchen and family room. Front living room has vaulted ceiling, fireplace and plank flooring. 1 bedroom downstairs. Central location and close to everything.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pet considered.. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



(RLNE5765063)