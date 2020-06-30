Rent Calculator
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:03 AM
5258 Seaglen Way
5258 Seaglen Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
5258 Seaglen Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5258 Seaglen Way have any available units?
5258 Seaglen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5258 Seaglen Way have?
Some of 5258 Seaglen Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5258 Seaglen Way currently offering any rent specials?
5258 Seaglen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5258 Seaglen Way pet-friendly?
No, 5258 Seaglen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5258 Seaglen Way offer parking?
No, 5258 Seaglen Way does not offer parking.
Does 5258 Seaglen Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5258 Seaglen Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5258 Seaglen Way have a pool?
No, 5258 Seaglen Way does not have a pool.
Does 5258 Seaglen Way have accessible units?
No, 5258 Seaglen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5258 Seaglen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5258 Seaglen Way has units with dishwashers.
