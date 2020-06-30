5252 Waring Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON! COMPLETE REMODEL 4 Bdrm, 2 Bath House in Allied Gardens! - COMING SOON! COMPLETE REMODEL 4 Bdrm, 2 Bath House in Allied Gardens! Newer appliances, dishwasher, stove, A/C, patio, & a 2 car garage.



Small pets Allowed with $500 pet deposit.



Available 2-5-2020 for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $2,500

Deposit: $2,400

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



(RLNE5482834)