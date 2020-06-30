All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

5252 Waring Road

5252 Waring Road · No Longer Available
Location

5252 Waring Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON! COMPLETE REMODEL 4 Bdrm, 2 Bath House in Allied Gardens! - COMING SOON! COMPLETE REMODEL 4 Bdrm, 2 Bath House in Allied Gardens! Newer appliances, dishwasher, stove, A/C, patio, & a 2 car garage.

Small pets Allowed with $500 pet deposit.

Available 2-5-2020 for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,500
Deposit: $2,400
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE5482834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5252 Waring Road have any available units?
5252 Waring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5252 Waring Road have?
Some of 5252 Waring Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5252 Waring Road currently offering any rent specials?
5252 Waring Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5252 Waring Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5252 Waring Road is pet friendly.
Does 5252 Waring Road offer parking?
Yes, 5252 Waring Road offers parking.
Does 5252 Waring Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5252 Waring Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5252 Waring Road have a pool?
No, 5252 Waring Road does not have a pool.
Does 5252 Waring Road have accessible units?
No, 5252 Waring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5252 Waring Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5252 Waring Road has units with dishwashers.

