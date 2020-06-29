All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

5250 Adams Ave

5250 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5250 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
(RLNE5616097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 Adams Ave have any available units?
5250 Adams Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5250 Adams Ave have?
Some of 5250 Adams Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 Adams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5250 Adams Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 Adams Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5250 Adams Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5250 Adams Ave offer parking?
No, 5250 Adams Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5250 Adams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5250 Adams Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 Adams Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5250 Adams Ave has a pool.
Does 5250 Adams Ave have accessible units?
No, 5250 Adams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 Adams Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5250 Adams Ave has units with dishwashers.

