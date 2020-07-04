All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

525 28th Street

525 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 28th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14 Available 11/26/19 EXPERIENCE EXCEPTIONAL LIVING
Golden Hill's beautifully designed and distinctive community is now here and ready for move-in. See best that San Diego has to offer. Marketplace shopping and easily accessible freeways are all within your reach. Come see why people genuinely love living in Golden Hill.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12690791

(RLNE5241254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 28th Street have any available units?
525 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 28th Street have?
Some of 525 28th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 525 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 28th Street offers parking.
Does 525 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 28th Street have a pool?
No, 525 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 525 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 28th Street has units with dishwashers.

