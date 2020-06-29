5248 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115 College East
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
4 bedroom 3.5 bath pool house at SDSU available. Home is upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. House has tankless water heater and solar panels to heat the pool. Built in BBQ by the pool. 2nd story master suite. House has central AC. Fridge & washer Dryer included. 2 car garage and driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5248 E Falls View Dr have any available units?
5248 E Falls View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5248 E Falls View Dr have?
Some of 5248 E Falls View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5248 E Falls View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5248 E Falls View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.