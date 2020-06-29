All apartments in San Diego
5237 Hewlett Dr.
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

5237 Hewlett Dr.

5237 Hewlett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5237 Hewlett Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5 Bedroom 4 Bath near SDSU - Excellent location very close to San Diego State University, newly painted, quartz counter tops, new appliances.

(RLNE4744606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 Hewlett Dr. have any available units?
5237 Hewlett Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5237 Hewlett Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5237 Hewlett Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 Hewlett Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5237 Hewlett Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5237 Hewlett Dr. offer parking?
No, 5237 Hewlett Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5237 Hewlett Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 Hewlett Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 Hewlett Dr. have a pool?
No, 5237 Hewlett Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5237 Hewlett Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5237 Hewlett Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 Hewlett Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5237 Hewlett Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5237 Hewlett Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5237 Hewlett Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
