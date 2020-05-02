All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5232 Sandbar Cove Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5232 Sandbar Cove Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

5232 Sandbar Cove Way

5232 Sandbar Cove Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5232 Sandbar Cove Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

Large upgraded single family home in Ocean View Hills!! Stunning 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom Ocean View Hills Home with a bonus loft! First floor features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and is perfect for entertaining. Family room has a built-in entertainment cabinet and a fireplace. This home has solar panels and a 2 car garage. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 Sandbar Cove Way have any available units?
5232 Sandbar Cove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5232 Sandbar Cove Way have?
Some of 5232 Sandbar Cove Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 Sandbar Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Sandbar Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 Sandbar Cove Way pet-friendly?
No, 5232 Sandbar Cove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5232 Sandbar Cove Way offer parking?
Yes, 5232 Sandbar Cove Way offers parking.
Does 5232 Sandbar Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5232 Sandbar Cove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 Sandbar Cove Way have a pool?
No, 5232 Sandbar Cove Way does not have a pool.
Does 5232 Sandbar Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 5232 Sandbar Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 Sandbar Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5232 Sandbar Cove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University