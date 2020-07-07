All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5228 East Falls View Dr.
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

5228 East Falls View Dr.

5228 East Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5228 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5228 East Falls View Dr. Available 06/08/20 Recently remodeled 4BD house available for a June move in! - Newly remodeled (2019), 4BD, 2BA.

(RLNE5340538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 East Falls View Dr. have any available units?
5228 East Falls View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5228 East Falls View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5228 East Falls View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 East Falls View Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5228 East Falls View Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5228 East Falls View Dr. offer parking?
No, 5228 East Falls View Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5228 East Falls View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5228 East Falls View Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 East Falls View Dr. have a pool?
No, 5228 East Falls View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5228 East Falls View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5228 East Falls View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 East Falls View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5228 East Falls View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5228 East Falls View Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5228 East Falls View Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

