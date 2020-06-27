Rent Calculator
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
522 62Nd St
522 62nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
522 62nd Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 62Nd St have any available units?
522 62Nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 522 62Nd St have?
Some of 522 62Nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 522 62Nd St currently offering any rent specials?
522 62Nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 62Nd St pet-friendly?
No, 522 62Nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 522 62Nd St offer parking?
No, 522 62Nd St does not offer parking.
Does 522 62Nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 62Nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 62Nd St have a pool?
No, 522 62Nd St does not have a pool.
Does 522 62Nd St have accessible units?
No, 522 62Nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 522 62Nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 62Nd St has units with dishwashers.
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
