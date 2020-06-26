Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

5217 Tipton St. Available 12/01/19 3 BR/1 BA House plus 1 Br/1 Ba Granny Flat in San Diego! - Single Story House, with a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom granny flat located on the property with a separate entrance also included. Located within minutes to SDSU!



This home has Carpet and Tile flooring, wall heating. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage, the appliances are gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal.



This home also has an extra room in the main house that can be used as office or study area. Fenced backyard with covered patio, gardener service included. There is a washer and dryer in the home (as is condition).



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash and Sewer Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



Please do not disturb current occupants



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619) 992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2793298)