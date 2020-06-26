All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 21 2019

5217 Tipton St.

5217 Tipton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5217 Tipton St. Available 12/01/19 3 BR/1 BA House plus 1 Br/1 Ba Granny Flat in San Diego! - Single Story House, with a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom granny flat located on the property with a separate entrance also included. Located within minutes to SDSU!

This home has Carpet and Tile flooring, wall heating. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage, the appliances are gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal.

This home also has an extra room in the main house that can be used as office or study area. Fenced backyard with covered patio, gardener service included. There is a washer and dryer in the home (as is condition).

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash and Sewer Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupants

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619) 992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE2793298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Tipton St. have any available units?
5217 Tipton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Tipton St. have?
Some of 5217 Tipton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Tipton St. currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Tipton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Tipton St. pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Tipton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5217 Tipton St. offer parking?
No, 5217 Tipton St. does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Tipton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5217 Tipton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Tipton St. have a pool?
No, 5217 Tipton St. does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Tipton St. have accessible units?
No, 5217 Tipton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Tipton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Tipton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
