Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5210 Via Talavera
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM
1 of 45
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5210 Via Talavera
5210 Via Talavera
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5210 Via Talavera, San Diego, CA 92130
North City
Amenities
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Ahmad Arshi
Regency Real Estate Brokers
949-636-3333
DRE 01322587
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5210 Via Talavera have any available units?
5210 Via Talavera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5210 Via Talavera currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Via Talavera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Via Talavera pet-friendly?
No, 5210 Via Talavera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5210 Via Talavera offer parking?
No, 5210 Via Talavera does not offer parking.
Does 5210 Via Talavera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 Via Talavera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Via Talavera have a pool?
No, 5210 Via Talavera does not have a pool.
Does 5210 Via Talavera have accessible units?
No, 5210 Via Talavera does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Via Talavera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5210 Via Talavera has units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 Via Talavera have units with air conditioning?
No, 5210 Via Talavera does not have units with air conditioning.
