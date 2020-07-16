All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5208 Middleton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5208 Middleton Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

5208 Middleton Road

5208 Middleton Road · (858) 454-4200 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5208 Middleton Road, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 5208 Middleton Road · Avail. Jul 25

$5,695

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
5208 Middleton Road Available 07/25/20 6 Bed/4 Bath Mt Soledad Home w/ Pool, Views, 2+ Car Garage & More! - Your home at the beach awaits! This expansive, 6 bedroom/4 bathroom home sits atop the hill in a private cul-de-sac overlooking beautiful Mission Bay.

House features dual private master suites, downstairs laundry room, a two-car garage + workbench, in-ground pool, children’s play set (if desired), gorgeous views and multiple living spaces.

One bedroom and bath are located downstairs, with a private master guest suite wing upstairs, and four bedrooms and two bathrooms in a separate wing. Open concept kitchen overlooks breakfast nook, family room, and back yard. Large formal dining room and living room are ideal for entertaining. The perfect home for enjoying San Diego’s beauty year-round!

Pets considered with additional deposit and pet rent pending approval. No utilities included. Gardener and pool service included.

**No Co-Signers. No Roommates.**

*Home is unfurnished.

Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/fa22464048/5208-middleton-road-san-diego-ca-92109

Apply online: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/241126

(858) 699-3851
leasing@torreypinespm.com
www.torreypinespm.com

All Applicants must have the following:

-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Drivers License or Identification

Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

(RLNE4852428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Middleton Road have any available units?
5208 Middleton Road has a unit available for $5,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Middleton Road have?
Some of 5208 Middleton Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Middleton Road currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Middleton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Middleton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 Middleton Road is pet friendly.
Does 5208 Middleton Road offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Middleton Road offers parking.
Does 5208 Middleton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Middleton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Middleton Road have a pool?
Yes, 5208 Middleton Road has a pool.
Does 5208 Middleton Road have accessible units?
No, 5208 Middleton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Middleton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Middleton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5208 Middleton Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity