5208 Middleton Road Available 07/25/20 6 Bed/4 Bath Mt Soledad Home w/ Pool, Views, 2+ Car Garage & More! - Your home at the beach awaits! This expansive, 6 bedroom/4 bathroom home sits atop the hill in a private cul-de-sac overlooking beautiful Mission Bay.



House features dual private master suites, downstairs laundry room, a two-car garage + workbench, in-ground pool, children’s play set (if desired), gorgeous views and multiple living spaces.



One bedroom and bath are located downstairs, with a private master guest suite wing upstairs, and four bedrooms and two bathrooms in a separate wing. Open concept kitchen overlooks breakfast nook, family room, and back yard. Large formal dining room and living room are ideal for entertaining. The perfect home for enjoying San Diego’s beauty year-round!



Pets considered with additional deposit and pet rent pending approval. No utilities included. Gardener and pool service included.



**No Co-Signers. No Roommates.**



*Home is unfurnished.



Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/fa22464048/5208-middleton-road-san-diego-ca-92109



Apply online: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/241126



(858) 699-3851

leasing@torreypinespm.com

www.torreypinespm.com



All Applicants must have the following:



-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent

-Good Credit and Rental History

-A Valid Drivers License or Identification



Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.



