All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 520 Marine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
520 Marine Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

520 Marine Street

520 Marine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

520 Marine Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Marine Street have any available units?
520 Marine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Marine Street have?
Some of 520 Marine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Marine Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 Marine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Marine Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 Marine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 520 Marine Street offer parking?
No, 520 Marine Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 Marine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Marine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Marine Street have a pool?
No, 520 Marine Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 Marine Street have accessible units?
No, 520 Marine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Marine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Marine Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University