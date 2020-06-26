Amenities

5178 Brockbank Pl. Available 08/01/19 REDUCED -College Area HOUSING $3100.00 / 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom House - Short walk to SDSU - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom House. Large family room, dining room, breakfast nook. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Pool, washer/dryer, central air and heat. Gardener included.

$3100/month



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1952

Sq Footage: 1725 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: Driveway

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $3100

Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet fee

Laundry: In Unit

Lot Size: 6600 Square Feet

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Lease August 2019-2020



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Stove top / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Fenced yard / POOL

Lawn

Heat: forced air

Cable-ready

Hardwood floor



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Off-street parking



(RLNE3001444)