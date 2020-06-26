Amenities
5178 Brockbank Pl. Available 08/01/19 REDUCED -College Area HOUSING $3100.00 / 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom House
$3100/month
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1952
Sq Footage: 1725 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Driveway
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $3100
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet fee
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size: 6600 Square Feet
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Short walk to SDSU - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom House. Large family room, dining room, breakfast nook. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Pool, washer/dryer, central air and heat. Gardener included.
Lease August 2019-2020
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Stove top / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard / POOL
Lawn
Heat: forced air
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Off-street parking
