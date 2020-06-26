All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5178 Brockbank Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5178 Brockbank Pl.
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

5178 Brockbank Pl.

5178 Brockbank Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5178 Brockbank Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5178 Brockbank Pl. Available 08/01/19 REDUCED -College Area HOUSING $3100.00 / 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom House - Short walk to SDSU - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom House. Large family room, dining room, breakfast nook. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Pool, washer/dryer, central air and heat. Gardener included.
$3100/month

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1952
Sq Footage: 1725 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Driveway
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $3100
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet fee
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size: 6600 Square Feet
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Short walk to SDSU - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom House. Large family room, dining room, breakfast nook. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Pool, washer/dryer, central air and heat. Gardener included.
Lease August 2019-2020

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Stove top / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard / POOL
Lawn
Heat: forced air
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Off-street parking

(RLNE3001444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5178 Brockbank Pl. have any available units?
5178 Brockbank Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5178 Brockbank Pl. have?
Some of 5178 Brockbank Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5178 Brockbank Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5178 Brockbank Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5178 Brockbank Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5178 Brockbank Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 5178 Brockbank Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 5178 Brockbank Pl. offers parking.
Does 5178 Brockbank Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5178 Brockbank Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5178 Brockbank Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 5178 Brockbank Pl. has a pool.
Does 5178 Brockbank Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5178 Brockbank Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5178 Brockbank Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5178 Brockbank Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University