Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5172 Landis Street Available 05/15/19 Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Craftsman Style Home Available 5/15/19 - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for move in 5/15/19. This home has all the charm of a craftsman with the convenience of a modern, updated interior. The kitchen is large and updated with classic colored cabinets, granite counter tops, beautiful backsplash, tile floors and lots of storage and counter space. Off the kitchen is a beautiful light and bright dining room with a ceiling fan and inset ceiling. The living room is accessible from the front door or through the beautiful archway off the dining room. This room is simply charming with wainscoating style walls, wall sconces, inset ceiling and a cozy fireplace. Off the living room you will find the 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom is complete with a large custom wardrobe built in, ceiling fan, and ensuite.



This house has hardwood floors throughout, 2 beautifully upgraded bathrooms, double pane windows throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and an incredible backyard, it really has it all.



Outside the home you will find a large, fully fenced yard that surrounds not just the backyard, but the garage, driveway and front yard, providing privacy and style. There is room for 3-4 cars in the driveway. The garage is a single car garage with washer and dryer hook ups inside. The backyard is simply beautiful with mature trees, garden planter boxes, fruit trees, drought resistant ground cover - it is really a great space for someone who really enjoys being outside and gardening.



This home is pet friendly - large and small dogs accepted.

1 Year Lease

Rent $2695/month

Security Deposit $2695

Pet Deposit $500

Tenant pays all utilities

Qualifications: monthly income 3x rent, must have good credit - no evictions or collections, must have good rental references

Sorry no Section 8

Please do not disturb occupants - Contact Lisa to schedule a tour 619-549-0296 / lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com (text and email are best)



(RLNE4771222)