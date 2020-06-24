All apartments in San Diego
Location

5172 Landis Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5172 Landis Street Available 05/15/19 Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Craftsman Style Home Available 5/15/19 - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for move in 5/15/19. This home has all the charm of a craftsman with the convenience of a modern, updated interior. The kitchen is large and updated with classic colored cabinets, granite counter tops, beautiful backsplash, tile floors and lots of storage and counter space. Off the kitchen is a beautiful light and bright dining room with a ceiling fan and inset ceiling. The living room is accessible from the front door or through the beautiful archway off the dining room. This room is simply charming with wainscoating style walls, wall sconces, inset ceiling and a cozy fireplace. Off the living room you will find the 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom is complete with a large custom wardrobe built in, ceiling fan, and ensuite.

This house has hardwood floors throughout, 2 beautifully upgraded bathrooms, double pane windows throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and an incredible backyard, it really has it all.

Outside the home you will find a large, fully fenced yard that surrounds not just the backyard, but the garage, driveway and front yard, providing privacy and style. There is room for 3-4 cars in the driveway. The garage is a single car garage with washer and dryer hook ups inside. The backyard is simply beautiful with mature trees, garden planter boxes, fruit trees, drought resistant ground cover - it is really a great space for someone who really enjoys being outside and gardening.

This home is pet friendly - large and small dogs accepted.
1 Year Lease
Rent $2695/month
Security Deposit $2695
Pet Deposit $500
Tenant pays all utilities
Qualifications: monthly income 3x rent, must have good credit - no evictions or collections, must have good rental references
Sorry no Section 8
Please do not disturb occupants - Contact Lisa to schedule a tour 619-549-0296 / lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com (text and email are best)

(RLNE4771222)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5172 Landis Street have any available units?
5172 Landis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5172 Landis Street have?
Some of 5172 Landis Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5172 Landis Street currently offering any rent specials?
5172 Landis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5172 Landis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5172 Landis Street is pet friendly.
Does 5172 Landis Street offer parking?
Yes, 5172 Landis Street offers parking.
Does 5172 Landis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5172 Landis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5172 Landis Street have a pool?
No, 5172 Landis Street does not have a pool.
Does 5172 Landis Street have accessible units?
No, 5172 Landis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5172 Landis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5172 Landis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
