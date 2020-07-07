5172 Brockbank Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Charming and stylish Mid-Century house in College Area. Plenty of open space with large living area featuring brick fireplace and built-ins. Hardwood and tile throughout. 1-car attached garage. Master bedroom is big enough for a double and features glass doors opening to oversized raised deck with retractable awning. Galley-style kitchen with tile counters, gas range and SS sink. Massive fenced backyard featuring mature fruit trees. Gardener Included.Includes Fridge, Washer/Dryer and Microwave. Convenient walk to SDSU, Close to I-8, shopping, restaurants and more



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

BRE No. 01776680.