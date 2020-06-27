5170 Longbranch Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking extra storage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great studio apartment in Ocean Beach right next to dog beach! This unit is all about the beach life. Spacious living area with carpet. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove with plenty of cabinets and a pantry for storage. Parking space in the drive way. Large, fully fenced, and gated patio has a extra storage space. Trash is included. Water is $35/mo for one person; $55/mo for two people. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. Pets are allowed with $50/mo pet rent and $500 deposit increase.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/948275?source=marketing

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2XAHCEs



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.