San Diego, CA
5170 Longbranch Ave.
Last updated July 15 2019 at 5:54 PM

5170 Longbranch Ave.

5170 Long Branch Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5170 Long Branch Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great studio apartment in Ocean Beach right next to dog beach! This unit is all about the beach life. Spacious living area with carpet. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove with plenty of cabinets and a pantry for storage. Parking space in the drive way. Large, fully fenced, and gated patio has a extra storage space. Trash is included. Water is $35/mo for one person; $55/mo for two people. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. Pets are allowed with $50/mo pet rent and $500 deposit increase.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/948275?source=marketing
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2XAHCEs

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

