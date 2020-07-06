Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5165 Remington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5165 Remington Road
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5165 Remington Road
5165 Remington Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5165 Remington Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- 7 Bedrooms (3 Doubles 4 Singles) - Up to 10 people
- 4 Bathrooms
- $7000/month ($700 per person)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5165 Remington Road have any available units?
5165 Remington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5165 Remington Road currently offering any rent specials?
5165 Remington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5165 Remington Road pet-friendly?
No, 5165 Remington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5165 Remington Road offer parking?
No, 5165 Remington Road does not offer parking.
Does 5165 Remington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5165 Remington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5165 Remington Road have a pool?
No, 5165 Remington Road does not have a pool.
Does 5165 Remington Road have accessible units?
No, 5165 Remington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5165 Remington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5165 Remington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5165 Remington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5165 Remington Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University