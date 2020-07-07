All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 7 2020

5164 Landis Street

5164 Landis Street · No Longer Available
Location

5164 Landis Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
key fob access
Newly remodeled condo with new kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring and freshly painted.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 Landis Street have any available units?
5164 Landis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5164 Landis Street currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Landis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Landis Street pet-friendly?
No, 5164 Landis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5164 Landis Street offer parking?
No, 5164 Landis Street does not offer parking.
Does 5164 Landis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5164 Landis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Landis Street have a pool?
No, 5164 Landis Street does not have a pool.
Does 5164 Landis Street have accessible units?
No, 5164 Landis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Landis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5164 Landis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5164 Landis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5164 Landis Street does not have units with air conditioning.

