All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5164 Great Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5164 Great Meadow Dr
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

5164 Great Meadow Dr

5164 Great Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5164 Great Meadow Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Call Faith for private showing at 858-717-8777.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have any available units?
5164 Great Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have?
Some of 5164 Great Meadow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5164 Great Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Great Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Great Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5164 Great Meadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 5164 Great Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5164 Great Meadow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 5164 Great Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 5164 Great Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5164 Great Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University