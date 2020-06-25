Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
/
5164 Great Meadow Dr
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5164 Great Meadow Dr
5164 Great Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5164 Great Meadow Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Call Faith for private showing at 858-717-8777.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have any available units?
5164 Great Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have?
Some of 5164 Great Meadow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 5164 Great Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Great Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Great Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5164 Great Meadow Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 5164 Great Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5164 Great Meadow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 5164 Great Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 5164 Great Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Great Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5164 Great Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
