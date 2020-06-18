5154 Brockbank Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Cul-De-Sac Home, Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Fireplace, & an Updated Kitchen w/ Granite. Ample Bedrooms w/ Considerable Closet/Storage As Well As (2) Baths. Master bedroom with Bathroom makes great double. Bright, Expansive Living Areas w/ Ceiling Fans in ALL Rooms. Fridge, microwave Washer and Dryer Included. Be Sure To Note The Huge Back Yard- Fully Fenced. Gardener Included.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

BRE No. 01776680