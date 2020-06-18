All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5154 Brockbank Pl
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:45 AM

5154 Brockbank Pl

5154 Brockbank Place · No Longer Available
Location

5154 Brockbank Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Cul-De-Sac Home, Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Fireplace, & an Updated Kitchen w/ Granite. Ample Bedrooms w/ Considerable Closet/Storage As Well As (2) Baths. Master bedroom with Bathroom makes great double. Bright, Expansive Living Areas w/ Ceiling Fans in ALL Rooms. Fridge, microwave Washer and Dryer Included. Be Sure To Note The Huge Back Yard- Fully Fenced. Gardener Included.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
BRE No. 01776680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 Brockbank Pl have any available units?
5154 Brockbank Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5154 Brockbank Pl have?
Some of 5154 Brockbank Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 Brockbank Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5154 Brockbank Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 Brockbank Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5154 Brockbank Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5154 Brockbank Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5154 Brockbank Pl does offer parking.
Does 5154 Brockbank Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5154 Brockbank Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 Brockbank Pl have a pool?
No, 5154 Brockbank Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5154 Brockbank Pl have accessible units?
No, 5154 Brockbank Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 Brockbank Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5154 Brockbank Pl has units with dishwashers.
